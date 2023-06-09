National Testing Agency, NTA has declared GAT B & BET Result 2023 on June 9, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for GAT B and BET examination can check the results through the official site of GAT B and BET at dbt.nta.ac.in.

GAT B & BET Result 2023 declared at dbt.nta.ac.in, direct link here

Graduate Aptitude Test - Biotechnology (GAT–B) and Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) – 2023 entrance test was conducted on May 13, 2023. The exams were held in 55 Cities across India in CBT mode.

As per the official notice, a total of 9116 candidates have appeared for GAT B and 11904 candidats have appeared for BET. Candidates who want to check the results can do it through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check GAT B & BET Result 2023

GAT B & BET Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official site of GAT B and BET at dbt.nta.ac.in.

Click on GAT B & BET Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your scores will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of GAT B/ BET.

