GATE 2024 result declared at gate2024.iisc.ac.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 16, 2024 06:40 PM IST

GATE 2024 Result Declared by IISc Bengaluru, Scorecard on March 23.

Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru has declared GATE 2024 result on March 16, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering can check the results through the official website of IISc GATE at gate2024.iisc.ac.in. GATE 2024 results live updates.

GATE 2024 result declared at gate2024.iisc.ac.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
GATE 2024 result declared at gate2024.iisc.ac.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

GATE 2024 result link

IISc conducted GATE 2024 examination on February 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2024. The candidates’ responses were released on February 16, and the answer key was published on February 19, 2024. The last date to raise objection against the answer key was till February 25, 2024. The final answer key was released on March 15, 2024.

Candidates who have appeared for the GATE examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

· Visit the official website of IISC GATE at gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

· Click on the GATE Result 2024 link available on the home page.

· A new page will open where candidates must enter the required details.

· Click on submit and the result will be displayed.

· Check the result and download the page.

· Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The toppers list and cut-off marks will also be released by the Institute. The name of the toppers and other details will be available on the official website.

GATE 2024 result has been declared today, March 16, 2024. The scorecard will be released on March 23, 2024. Candidates can find the scorecard link on the website itself. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IISc GATE.

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams
