GATE 2024 Result Live: IISC GATE results releasing tomorrow, final answer key out
GATE 2024 Result Live Updates: Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru will announce GATE 2024 Result on March 16, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering can check the results on the official website of IISC GATE at gate2024.iisc.ac.in. Direct link to check GATE 2024 final answer key ...Read More
The GATE 2024 examination was conducted on February 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2024. The candidates’ responses were released on February 16, and the answer key was published on February 19, 2024. The last date to raise objection against the answer key was till February 25, 2024.
The results will be announced on March 16 and the scorecard will be available for candidates to download in on March 23, 2024.
Candidates who qualify in GATE can seek admission to Master’s programs and direct Doctoral programs in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, and Humanities; and Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Engineering, Science, and Humanities. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and other details.
GATE 2024 result live: Answer key dates
The candidates’ responses were released on February 16, and the answer key was published on February 19, 2024. The last date to raise objection against the answer key was till February 25, 2024. The final answer key was released on March 15, 2024.
GATE Result will be announced tomorrow, March 16, 2024. The final answer key has been released and is available on the official website of GATE 2024.
Candidates who have appeared for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering can check the results on the official website of IISC GATE at gate2024.iisc.ac.in.
GATE 2024 results will be announced on March 16., 2024. The time of result has not been shared by the Institute yet.
