GPAT 2022 results declared at gpat.nta.nic.in, download score card

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2022. Candidates can download the GPAT 2022 score card from gpat.nta.nic.in.

<strong>GPAT 2022: Direct link to check scores</strong>

The GPAT 2022 was conducted on April 9 in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. A total of 53,302 candidates had registered for the

exam out of which 50,508 appeared. GPAT 2022 was conducted in 121 cities in 336 Centres in which 339 Observers, 124 City-Coordinators, 18 Regional Coordinators & 02 National Coordinators were deployed for smooth and fair conduct of the examination.

Earlier, the answer key of the exam was released and candidates, who are not satisfied with them were given chance to challenge it.

GPAT 2022: How to check scores

1) Visit official website of GPAT at gpat.nta.nic.in

2) Click on the link for GPAT 2022 score card

3) Key in required details on login page

4) Results will be declared

