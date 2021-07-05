HP Board 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: HPBOSE matric results today

HP Board 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will declare the results of state board class 10 exams on its official website, hpbose.org on Monday, July 5 for a total of 1,16,954 students. The HPBOSE 10th result will be released via press conference and will be available for the students on the website from around 11.30am. This year, the HP board 10th result has not been prepared in the regular way. Instead, an alternative assessment method was adopted by the Board to finalise the 10th result as the board exam could not be completed due to rising cases of COVID-19. On May 11, the board was asked to promote the class 10 students to class 11. The last year's board exam result was declared in June. The top position was clinched by Tanu of Ishan Public School in Har Samloti, Kangra, who scored 98.71% marks. The overall pass percentage was 68.11%, an increase of 7.32% from previous year’s 60.79%.