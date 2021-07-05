HP Board 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: HPBOSE matric results today
- HP Board 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: The HPBOSE matric result will be released via press conference and will be available for the students on the website from around 11.30am.
HP Board 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will declare the results of state board class 10 exams on its official website, hpbose.org on Monday, July 5 for a total of 1,16,954 students. The HPBOSE 10th result will be released via press conference and will be available for the students on the website from around 11.30am. This year, the HP board 10th result has not been prepared in the regular way. Instead, an alternative assessment method was adopted by the Board to finalise the 10th result as the board exam could not be completed due to rising cases of COVID-19. On May 11, the board was asked to promote the class 10 students to class 11. The last year's board exam result was declared in June. The top position was clinched by Tanu of Ishan Public School in Har Samloti, Kangra, who scored 98.71% marks. The overall pass percentage was 68.11%, an increase of 7.32% from previous year’s 60.79%.
Follow all the updates here:
Mon, 05 Jul 2021 09:40 AM
HP Board 10th result 2020 topper
In 2020, the top position in the HPBOSE 10th result was clinched by Tanu of Ishan Public School in Har Samloti, Kangra. She had scored 98.71% marks.
Mon, 05 Jul 2021 09:34 AM
HP board 10th result: Last year's result
The last year's HPBOSE 10th result was declared on June 9. Out of the total number of candidates who had appeared in the exam, 68.11% had passed. This was an improvement in comparison to the Board's performance in 2019 when the pass percentage was 60.79%.
Mon, 05 Jul 2021 09:29 AM
HPBOSE 10th result 2021, what's next?
The HPBOSE has already promoted class 10 students to class 11. Today, the board will release the marksheet of the students. The board Chairman will hold a press conference at 11.30 am and following that the results will be made available to students on the website, hpbose.org.
Mon, 05 Jul 2021 09:20 AM
HP board 10th result 2021 marking scheme
This year the HP board 10th result has not been processed in the regular way. Due to rising cases of COVID-19 the board exams were cancelled in the state. In order to assess the students who have missed their exams, the Board has adopted an alternative evaluation criteria.
Mon, 05 Jul 2021 09:09 AM
HPBOSE matric result 2021: How to check
The HPBOSE matric result will be available on the official website of the board, hpbose.org. Immediately after the result is out there are chances that the website may slow down. In such cases, students need not panic and wait for a while.
Students can use HP board 10th result 2021 roll number to check their result.
Mon, 05 Jul 2021 09:04 AM
HPBOSE 10th result 2021 today
The HPBOSE class 10 result will be declared today at hpbose.org. The HP board 10th result will be released 11.30 am onwards.