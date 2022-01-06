Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HP TET November 2021 results announced at hpbose.org

HP TET November 2021 results: Himachal Pradesh School Education  (HPSEB), Dharamshala has released the result of teachers eligibility test-November 2021.
Published on Jan 06, 2022 05:08 PM IST
Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE), Dharamshala has released the result of teachers eligibility test-November 2021. Candidates, who appeared for TGT Arts/Non-Medical/Medical/Shastri/L.T/JBT/Punjabi/Urdu subjects, can check the result on the official website of HP BSE at hpbose.org.

The HP TET for TGT (Arts) and Shastri was held on November 13, 2021. The HP TET for TGT (Non-medical) and L.T was held on November 14, 2021. The HP TET for JBT and TGT (Medical) was held on November 21, 2021, while the TET for Punjabi and Urdu subjects was held on November 28, 2021.

How to check HP TET November result:

Visit the official website of HP TET at hpbose.org.

Click on "TET (NOV-2021)" link available on the homepage.

Click on "Results of Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) TGT (Arts), TGT (Medical), TGT (Non-medical), L.T, Shashtri, Punjabi, Urdu, JBT NOVEMBER-2021".

Submit roll number or application number.

The TET result will appear on the screen.

Download the TET result and check the result.

Take its print out.

