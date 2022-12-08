HPBOSE Supply Re-Evaluation Result 2022 for Class 10, 12 declared, check here
Published on Dec 08, 2022 02:56 PM IST
HPBOSE Supply Re-Evaluation Result 2022 for Class 10, 12 has been declared. Candidates can check the result through the official site of HPBOSE at hpbose.org.
Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has declared HOBOSE Supply Re-Evaluation Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10, 12 re-evaluation/ re-checking exam can check the result through the official site of HPBOSE at hpbose.org.
The result for both Class 10 and Class 12 was announced on December 7, 2022. The examination was conducted in August 2022. Candidates can check the result by following these simple steps given below.
Direct link to check Class 10 result
Direct link to check Class 12 result
HPBOSE Supply Re-Evaluation Result 2022: How to check
- Visit the official site of HPBOSE at hpbose.org.
- Click on HPBOSE Supply Re-Evaluation Result 2022 Class 10 or Class 12 link available on the home page.
- Enter the required details and click on submit.
- Your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the result and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
For more related details candidates can check the official site of HPBOSE.
