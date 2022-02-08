Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HPBOSE 12th Term 1 Results declared at hpbose.org, check scores here

HPBOSE 10th, 12th result 2021(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Feb 08, 2022 04:36 PM IST
HPBOSE Term 1 Results: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, Dharamshala, on Tuesday, February 8 released the class 12th term 1 result on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org.

Class 10 Term 1 examinations were held from November 20 to December 3, 2021, while Class 12 Semester 1 exams were held from November 18 to December 9, 2021, by the Himachal Pradesh Board.

Students can follow the instructions below to download their results and scorecards.

HPBOSE Term 1 result: Know how to check result

Visit the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org.

On the homepage click on the link HPBOSE 10th, 12th Results 2021 for Semester 1 Exams.

Key in your credentials.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check and keep the copy of the same for future reference.

