IBPS Clerk Prelims result 2022 declared at ibps.in, check result here

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS Clerk Prelims result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the Clerk prelims examination can check the results through the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

The result link will be available from September 21 to September 27, 2022. The prelims examination was conducted in September 2022 at various exam centres across the country. Candidates can check the result through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check IBPS Clerk Prelims result 2022

IBPS Clerk Prelims result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on IBPS Clerk prelims exam result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Those candidates who will qualify the prelims examination will be eligible to appear for the main exam. the main exam will be conducted in October 2022. The provisional allotment will be done in April 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IBPS.

