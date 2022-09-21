IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2022 out, here’s how to check scores

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2022 on September 21, 2022. The result is available for all appeared candidates on the official site of IBPS at ibps.in. The link to check result will be available to candidates till September 27, 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Direct link to check prelims result

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2022: How to check

Candidates can check the result through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on IBPS Clerk prelims exam result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who have appeared for prelims and have qualified in it will be eligible to appear for the main exam. The main examination will be conducted in October 2022. The exam date and admit card will be available on the official website in due course of time. For more related details, candidates can check the official site of IBPS.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}