IBPS PO main scorecard 2021 released at ibps.in, here's direct link

IBPS PO main scorecard 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Wednesday released the Probationary Officer (PO)/ Management Trainee (MT) – X Mains exam results and scorecard on the official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the IBPS PO Mains Exam can check their results online at ibps.in on or before March 13, 2021.

Direct link to check IBPS PO main scorecard 2021.

How to check IBPS PO main scorecard 2021:

Visit the official website at ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the link to check IBPS PO main scorecard

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The IBPS PO main scorecard 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the scorecard and take its print out for future use.