IBPS PO Prelims Result 2020: Scorecard, cutoff released at ibps.in

Institute of Banking Personnel on Wednesday declared the results and cutoff marks for PO/MT-X on its official website -ibps.in

Candidates who have appeared for the IBPS PO exam can check their scores on the official website. Category-wise cutoff marks can also be checked on the website.

IBPS had conducted the PO prelims exam on October 3,4 and 10, 2020 and on January 5,6 , 2021.

Cutoff mark

General 58.75

EWS 57.75

SC 51.00

ST 43.50

OBC 58.50

Hearing Impaired (HI) 19.75

Orthopedically Challenged (OC)46.00

Visually Impaired (VI)54.25

Intellectual Disability (ID)21.75