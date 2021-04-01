Home / Education / Exam Results / IBPS releases provisional allotment list for Clerk, PO & SO posts, check here
exam results

IBPS releases provisional allotment list for Clerk, PO & SO posts, check here

IBPS has released provisional allotment under reserve list for Clerk, Probationary Officers and Specialist Officer posts. Direct link to check list given below.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 07:45 AM IST
IBPS SO Main admit card 2021

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS has released the provisional allotment under reserve list for Clerk, Probationary Officers and Specialist Officer posts. Candidates can check the provisional allotment list through the official site of IBPS on ibps.in. The list is available from March 31 to April 30, 2021.

The provisional allotment has been done based on merit-cum-preference keeping in view the spirit of various guidelines issued by the government of India from time to time, administrative exigency etc. In the event of two or more candidates having obtained the same score, merit order is decided as per date of birth.

Direct link for Clerk

Direct link for PO

Direct link for SO

How to download provisional allotment list

To check the provisional list, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of IBPS on ibps.in.

• Click on Provisional allotment under reserve list available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login credentials.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

SSC CGL final results 2018 likely to be declared today at ssc.nic.in

RBI Grade B Result 2021: Phase 1 marksheets, cut off marks released, check here

AIBE XV results declared, here's direct link and how to check

ICMAI CMA December Result 2020 declared, here’s how to check

• Your allotment list will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the list and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The offer of appointment including terms and conditions, formalities for verification, joining etc will be issued by the allotted participating bank in due course.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ibps scores check ibps.in ibps.in ibps result
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
PAN Aadhaar Linking
Assembly Election News
Gold Price Today
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021
Ajaz Khan
Rajveer Deol
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP