Home / Education / Exam Results / IBPS RRB PO Main Result 2021 declared on ibps.in, here’s direct link to check
IBPS RRB PO Main Result 2021 declared on ibps.in, here’s direct link to check

IBPS RRB PO Main Result 2021 has been declared. Candidates can check the result through the official site of IBPS on ibps.in. 
Published on Oct 21, 2021 10:00 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared IBPS RRB PO Main Result 2021 on October 20, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the main examination can check the result through the official site of IBPS on ibps.in. The result will be available on the official website from October 20 to November 19, 2021. 

The main examination was conducted on September 25, 2021. Candidates who will qualify the main exam will be called for interview round. As per the official notice, the interviews are tentatively planned from November 8, 2021 onwards. To check the result, candidates can check the result through these simple steps given below. 

Direct link to check here 

IBPS RRB PO Main Result 2021: How to check 

  • Visit the official site of IBPS on ibps.in.
  • Click on IBPS RRB PO Main Result 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

All documents as prescribed in the advertisement and/ or call letter should be produced without any exception at the time of interview. Candidature of the candidates failing to produce such prescribed documents at the time of interview shall be summarily rejected without any intimation or notice and they also will not be permitted to participate in the interview. 

ibps rrb po mains ibps rrb po ibps result
