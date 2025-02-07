Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared IBPS SO Mains Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS SO Mains Result 2024 out at ibps.in, direct link to check here

The result will be available on the official website from February 7 to February 14, 2025. Candidates can follow the steps below to check the results.

IBPS SO Mains Result 2024: How to check

1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

2. Click on IBPS SO Mains Result 2024 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The online main examination was held in December 2024. The main exam for the post of Law Officer, IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer and Marketing Officer was held for 60 marks for 60 questions. The exam duration is for 45 minutes. For Rajbhasha Adhikari, a total of 45 questions were asked for maximum 60 marks.

Candidates who have been shortlisted in the Online Main Examination for CRP SPL-XIV will subsequently be called for an Interview to be conducted by the Participating Banks and coordinated by the Nodal Banks in each State/ UT/ Region with the help of IBPS.

The total marks allotted for Interview are 100. The minimum qualifying marks in interview will not be less than 40% (35% for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD candidates). The combined final score of candidates shall be arrived at on the basis of total scores obtained by the candidates in the Online Main Examination of CRP- SPL-XIV and Interview. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.