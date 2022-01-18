Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / IBPS SO Prelims Result 2021 declared, here’s direct link & how to check
exam results

IBPS SO Prelims Result 2021 declared, here’s direct link & how to check

IBPS SO Prelims Result 2021 has been declared. Candidates can check the result through the official link given below. 
IBPS SO Prelims Result 2021 declared, here’s direct link & how to check here
Published on Jan 18, 2022 04:55 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared IBPS SO Prelims Result 2021 on January 18, 2022. Candidates can check the result through the official site of IBPS on ibps.in. The result link will be available on the official site from January 18 to January 24, 2022. 

The examination was conducted on December 26, 2021, across the country at various exam centres. Candidates can check the result through the official site by following these simple steps given below. 

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to check result here&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;

IBPS SO Prelims Result 2021: How to check 

  • Visit the official site of IBPS on ibps.in.
  • Click on IBPS SO Prelims Result 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who will qualify the prelims examination will appear for the main exam. The main examination will be conducted on January 30, 2022 across the country at various exam centres. 

RELATED STORIES

The application process was started on November 3 and ended on November 23, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 1828 posts in the organization. For more related details through the official site of IBPS. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ibps result check ibps.in sarkari naukri
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Republic Day parade
UP Elections
India Covid-19 update
Dhanush
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP