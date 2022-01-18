IBPS SO Prelims Result 2021 declared, here’s direct link & how to check

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared IBPS SO Prelims Result 2021 on January 18, 2022. Candidates can check the result through the official site of IBPS on ibps.in. The result link will be available on the official site from January 18 to January 24, 2022.

The examination was conducted on December 26, 2021, across the country at various exam centres. Candidates can check the result through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check result here

IBPS SO Prelims Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official site of IBPS on ibps.in.

Click on IBPS SO Prelims Result 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who will qualify the prelims examination will appear for the main exam. The main examination will be conducted on January 30, 2022 across the country at various exam centres.

The application process was started on November 3 and ended on November 23, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 1828 posts in the organization. For more related details through the official site of IBPS.