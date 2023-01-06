IBPS SO Prelims Result 2022: How to check Specialist Officer results at ibps.in

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will announce the IBPS SO Prelims Result 2022 in due course of time. The Specialist Officer result when released will be available to candidates on the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

The written preliminary examination was conducted from December 24 to December 31, 2022 at various exam centres across the country. The result for Specialist Officer can be checked by following these simple steps given below.

IBPS SO Prelims Result 2022: How to check Specialist Officer results

Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on IBPS SO Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who will qualify the written examination will have to appear for the main exam. As per the notification, the main examination will be conducted in January 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up f Law Officer, IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, Marketing Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari.

