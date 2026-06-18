ICAI CA Final Result 2026 Live: May exam results releasing shortly at caresults.icai.org, here's how to check

ICAI CA Final Result 2026 Live: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will declare ICAI CA Final Result 2026 on June 18, 2026. The results of the Chartered Accountants Final examination will be available to candidates on the official website of ICAI results at caresults.icai.org. ...Read More

The results of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination held in May 2026 will be declared by the evening on June 18.

The official website reads, “The result of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination held in May 2026 will be declared by the evening of 18th June 2026 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website caresults.icai.org . It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website, the candidate shall have to enter his/her Registration Number along with his/her Roll Number.”

The ICAI CA final course examination was held on May 2, 4, and 6, 2026 for Group I and May 8, 10 and 12 for Group 2. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.