ICAI CA Foundation and Inter November results 2020 likely to be declared today

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to declare the results of the CA Foundation and Intermediate November exams on Monday, February 8, 2021, on its official website.

Once the results are announced, candidates who have appeared in the ICAI CA Foundation and Intermediate November exams will be able to check their results online at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, or icai.nic.in.

"The results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination(Old course & New Course) and Foundation Examination held in November 2020 are likely to be declared on Monday, the 8th February 2021(evening)/Tuesday, the 9th February 2021(morning) and the same as well as the All India merit (upto the 50th Rank)," reads the official notice.

How to check ICAI CA Foundation and Intermediate November results after it is announced:

Visit the official website at icai.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link to check the results

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and submit

The ICAI CA Foundation and Intermediate November results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.