ICAI CA Foundation Results 2026 LIVE: CA May exam results releasing today at caresults.icai.org

ICAI CA Foundation Results 2026 LIVE: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will release the ICAI CA Foundation Results 2026 on July 3, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Foundation exam held in May can check the results on the official website of ICAI results at caresults.icai.org. ...Read More

The official website reads, "The result of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in May 2026 will be declared by the afternoon of 3rd July 2026 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website caresults.icai.org . It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website, the candidate shall have to enter his/her Registration Number along with his/her Roll Number."

The Foundation course examination was held on May 14, 16, 18 and 20, 2026. The Foundation exam papers 3 and 4 were of 2 hours duration.

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