ICAI CA Foundation Results 2026 LIVE: CA May exam results releasing today at caresults.icai.org
ICAI CA Foundation Results 2026 LIVE: CA May exam results will be announced today, July 3, 2026. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
ICAI CA Foundation Results 2026 LIVE: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will release the ICAI CA Foundation Results 2026 on July 3, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Foundation exam held in May can check the results on the official website of ICAI results at caresults.icai.org. ...Read More
The official website reads, "The result of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in May 2026 will be declared by the afternoon of 3rd July 2026 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website caresults.icai.org . It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website, the candidate shall have to enter his/her Registration Number along with his/her Roll Number."
The Foundation course examination was held on May 14, 16, 18 and 20, 2026. The Foundation exam papers 3 and 4 were of 2 hours duration.
Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
Follow all the updates here:
- Fri, 03 Jul 2026 10:16:33 am
ICAI CA Foundation Results 2026 LIVE: Official website to check
ICAI CA Foundation Results 2026 LIVE: The official website reads, "The result of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in May 2026 will be declared by the afternoon of 3rd July 2026 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website caresults.icai.org . It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website, the candidate shall have to enter his/her Registration Number along with his/her Roll Number."
- Fri, 03 Jul 2026 10:00:34 am
ICAI CA Foundation Results 2026 LIVE: Website to check
ICAI CA Foundation Results 2026 LIVE: Candidates who have appeared for the Foundation exam held in May can check the results on the official website of ICAI results at caresults.icai.org.
- Fri, 03 Jul 2026 09:41:37 am
ICAI CA Foundation Results 2026 LIVE: Results today afternoon
ICAI CA Foundation Results 2026 LIVE: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will release the ICAI CA Foundation Results 2026 on July 3, 2026.
- Fri, 03 Jul 2026 09:33:55 am
ICAI CA Foundation Results 2026 LIVE: Official website to check
ICAI CA Foundation Results 2026 LIVE: icai.org
- Fri, 03 Jul 2026 09:29:37 am
ICAI CA Foundation Results 2026 LIVE: How to check
Visit the official website of ICAI at caresults.icai.org.
Click on ICAI CA Foundation Results 2026 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
- Fri, 03 Jul 2026 09:26:09 am
ICAI CA Foundation Results 2026 LIVE: Exam dates
ICAI CA Foundation Results 2026 LIVE: The Foundation course examination was held on May 14, 16, 18 and 20, 2026. The Foundation exam papers 3 and 4 were of 2 hours duration.
- Fri, 03 Jul 2026 09:23:08 am
ICAI CA Foundation Results 2026 LIVE: What official website reads?
ICAI CA Foundation Results 2026 LIVE: The official website reads, "The result of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in May 2026 will be declared by the afternoon of 3rd July 2026 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website caresults.icai.org . It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website, the candidate shall have to enter his/her Registration Number along with his/her Roll Number."
- Fri, 03 Jul 2026 09:16:24 am
ICAI CA Foundation Results 2026 LIVE: Where to check
ICAI CA Foundation Results 2026 LIVE: Candidates who have appeared for the Foundation exam held in May can check the results on the official website of ICAI results at caresults.icai.org.
- Fri, 03 Jul 2026 09:12:29 am
ICAI CA Foundation Results 2026 LIVE: Date and time
ICAI CA Foundation Results 2026 Date: July 3
ICAI CA Foundation Results 2026 Time: Afternoon