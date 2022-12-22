ICAI CA Inter, Final results likely in mid-January: CCM Dhiraj Khandelwal

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce Chartered Accountancy (CA) Inter and Final results, November 2022, between January 10 and 15. Central Council Member Dhiraj Khandelwal shared this information on Twitter.

Students should note that this is not an official confirmation, and the notification on result date and time is awaited.

“As I am flooded with enquiries of CA Results date though exam commitee still not decided the dates but with my experience it should be between 10th to 15th Jan for CA Inter and Final,” Khandelwal tweeted.

Once announced, students can check ICAI CA Inter and Final results on icai.org or icaiexam.icai.org.

As per past trends, candidates will have to download their results using registration number and PIN number. The institute may also make arrangements for candidates to get their results via SMS or email.

ICAI conducted CA Final examinations from November 1 to November 16, 2022. CA Intermediate exams were held from November 2 to 17 in offline mode.

Along with results, the institute is also expected to announce names of course-wise all-India toppers. Visit the official website for regular updates.