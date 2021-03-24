ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2021 likely on March 26 or 27 at icaiexam.icai.org

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI will declare ICAI CA Inter Result 2021 on March 26 or March 27, 2021. The result for Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination(Old Course & New Course) held in January 2021 will be available on Friday, March 26 evening or Saturday, March 27, 2021. Candidates can check the result on the official site of icaiexam.icai.org.

The result can be checked by candidates on the official websites- icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, icai.nic.in.

To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

ICAI CA Inter Result 2021: How to Check

• Visit the official site of ICAI on icaiexam.icai.org.

• Click on CA Result 2020 link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login credentials.

• Your result would be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notice, arrangements have been made for the candidates of Inter exam desirous of having results on their e-mail addresses to register their requests at the website from March 24, 2021. All the candidates who will register their requests will be provided their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses.