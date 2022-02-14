Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
exam results

ICAI to release FAFD AT 2022 certificates, here’s how to download

The Digital Accounting and Assurance Board of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to release the certificates of Forensic Audit and Fraud Detection (FAFD) assessment test (AT) on their website.
Candidates can visit the Digital Learning Hub portal (DLH) at www.learning.icai.org and download their certificates from Monday, February 14, 2022, 5:30 pm onwards.(www.learning.icai.org)
Published on Feb 14, 2022 03:02 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

How to download FAFD AT certificates 2022

• Visit the website – www.learning.icai.org

• Login using SSP credentials

• Click on ‘Assessment Forensic Audit and Fraud Detection – February 2022’ in My Product tab

• Click on ‘Continue’

• The certificates will be displayed on the screen

Candidates are advised to download the certificate and take a print.

The Institute had conducted the FAFD assessment test on February 05, 2022. The ICAI announced the result online on February 11, 2022.

According to the notice, candidates who scored less than 50 marks have not qualified the exam. Such candidates can appear in the next attempt that is tentatively scheduled in July/August.

“There is no provision for re-evaluation/ re-verification of the FAFD AT results,” the notice read.

Candidates are requested to keep checking the ICAI website at www.icai.org for further updates.

Topics
exam result.
