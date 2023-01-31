ICMAI CMA Foundation December Result 2022 out at icmai.in, check result here

Institute of Cost Accountants of India has declared ICMAI CMA Foundation December Result 2022. The December 2022 foundation examination result has been declared on January 31, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official site of ICMAI at icmai.in.

The CMA foundation examination across the country was conducted on January 13, 2023. The exam was conducted in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2 pm to 4 pm. Each paper carried 100 marks 50 Multiple Choice Questions and each session had 100 multiple choice questions of 200 marks.

Direct link to check ICMAI CMA Foundation December Result 2022

ICMAI CMA Foundation December Result 2022: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of ICMAI at icmai.in.

Click on results link available on the home page.

Click on result press release or link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of ICMAI.

