ICSI CS December Result 2021 releasing today, here's how to check
ICSI CS December Result 2021 releasing today, here’s how to check

ICSI CS December Result 2021 will be releasing today, January 19, 2022. Candidates can check the result through the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu. 
Published on Jan 19, 2022 10:06 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Institute of Company Secretaries of India will release ICSI CS December Result 2021 for Foundation course to release today, January 19, 2022, at 4 pm. Candidates who have appeared for Company Secretary Foundation Programme Examination, December – 2021 session can check the result through the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu. 

The examination was conducted on January 3 and 4, 2022 across the country. The result along with the individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website. To check the result candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

ICSI CS December Result 2021: How to check 

  • Visit the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu.
  • Click on ICSI CS December Result 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Foundation Programme Examination, December – 2021 session and CS Executive Entrance Test will be uploaded on the website of Institute immediately after declaration of result. For more related details candidates can check the official site of ICSI. 

