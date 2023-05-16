ICSI CSEET Result 2023 Live Updates: CSEET May result today at 4 pm

ICSI CSEET Result 2023 Live Updates: Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce results of the CS Executive Entrance Test or CSEET 2023 today, May 16. Candidates can check ICSI CSEET May 2023 results on icsi.edu.in at 4 pm.

The institute has infomed that formal e-result-cum-marks statement of CSEET May 2023 will be shared through icsi.edu immediately after the announcement of results. No physical copy of marks sheet will be sent to students.

ICSI CSEET May 2023 was held on May 6 in remote proctored mode. Candidates who faced technical glitches on the exam day was allowed to re-appear for the test on May 8.

When available, the direct link to check ICSI CSEET result 2023 will be shared here.