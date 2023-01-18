ICSI CSEET result 2023 released at icsi.edu, get link and know how to check

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) January 2023 results on the official website. Candidates can check the ICSI CSEET 2023 results through the official website at icsi.edu.

The Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) was held on the 7th and 9th of January 2023. Candidates can check the ICSI CSEET 2023 result through their application number and date of birth.

Here's the direct link o check the ICSI CSEET Jan 2023 result

ICSI CSEET result 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website at icsi.edu

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Declaration of Result of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on 7th and 9th January 2023”

Key in your application number and date of birth

ICSI CSEET result will be displayed on the screen

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

