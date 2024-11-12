IIT Delhi Recruitment Exam Result 2024 for JTA & TA posts out at nta.ac.in, direct link here

National Testing Agency, NTA has declared IIT Delhi Recruitment Exam Result 2024 for JTA & TA posts on November 12, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Indian Institute of Technology Delhi Recruitment Exam (Non-Teaching Posts) 2023 can check the results on the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in. IIT Delhi Recruitment Exam Result 2024 for JTA & TA posts out, direct link here

The results of the Junior Technical Officer & Technical Assistant posts have been announced.

NTA held the written examination on February 24, 2024, in CBT mode. IIT Delhi conducted the skill test for the selected candidates.

The official notice reads, “The candidates applied online for the non-teaching posts in the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi recruitment exam 2023 are hereby informed that the Examination was conducted by National Testing Agency on 24 February 2024 in CBT mode and Skill Test was conducted by IIT Delhi are informed that the result of Selected Candidates for the Post Junior Technical Officer & Technical Assistant is hereby declared today i.e. 12.11.2024.”

For the Junior Technical Officer post, 18 candidates have been selected, and for the Technical Assistant post, 30 candidates have been selected.

IIT Delhi Recruitment Exam Result 2024: How to check

All the candidates who have appeared for the examination process can check the results by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.

Click on IIT Delhi Recruitment Exam Result 2024 for JTA & TA posts link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their roll numbers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can call the NTA helpline numbers – 011-40759000/69227700 for any assistance. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA.