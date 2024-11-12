NTA NITTT September 2024 results released, here's how to check at nittt.nta.ac.in

National Testing Agency, NTA, has declared NITTT September 24 results on Monday, November 11. Candidates who took the National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training examination in September 2024 can check their score on the official website at nittt.nta.ac.in. NTA NITTT September 2024 results have been released. Here's how to check at nittt.nta.ac.in. (Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

To check their results, candidates need to enter their Application Number and Date of Birth as login credentials.

NITTT SEPTEMBER Result 2024: Here's how to check

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the results

Visit the official website at nittt.nta.ac.in.

Click on NITTT September Result 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The NTA conducted the NITTT 2024 Examination on September 14, 15, 28 and 29, 2024 (in 8 sessions) in the computer-based mode. As per the NTA, a total of 17,765 candidates registered of which 16,646 appeared across the country.

The Module Completion Certificate will be issued by NITTT in due course. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NITTT.

