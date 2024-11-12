IIT GATE 2025 examination schedule released at gate2025.iitr.ac.in, check timetable here

Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee has released the the GATE 2025 examination schedule. Candidates who have applied for the examination can check the detailed timetable on the official website of IIT GATE 2025 at gate2025.iitr.ac.in. Check the detailed examination schedule of IIT GATE 2025. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

As per the schedule, the examination will begin from February 1 to February 16, 2024. The examination on all days will be conducted in two sessions - the forenoon session will be held from 9:30 AM to 12:30 AM, and the afternoon session will be conducted from 2:30 PM to 3:30 PM.

The timetable is as follows:

DAY, DATE TIME (IST) TEST PAPER SATURDAY, FEB 1 2025 9:30 AM TO 12:30 PM CS1, AG, MA 2:30 PM TO 5:30 PM CS2, NM, MT, TF, IN SUNDAY, FEB 2, 2025 9:30 AM TO 12:30 PM ME, PE, AR 2:30 PM TO 5:30 PM EE SATURDAY, FEB 15, 2025 9:30 AM TO 12:30 PM CY, AE, DA, ES, PI 2:30 PM TO 5:30 PM EC, GE, XH, BM, EY SUNDAY, FEB 16, 2025 9:30 AM TO 12:30 PM CE1, GG, CH, PH, BT 2:30 PM TO 5:30 PM CE2, ST, XE, XL, MN

Candidates must also note here that there will be 30 test papers entirely objective type, and the test papers will be in English.

Meanwhile, IIT Roorkee has also extended the application correction window till November 20, 2024.

IIT GATE 2025: Here's how to make corrections

To make corrections on the applications, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in. Click on the link that reads, “Application rectification link is active now for GATE 2025. Check the fee charges for modifications, and click on the link provided to log in the new window. Enter your credentials to login and submit. Make the modifications as required and pay the subsequent fee. Submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.