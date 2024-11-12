NITTT Result 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the result of the National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training (NITTT) September 2024 examination. Candidates can check it at nittt.nta.ac.in using application number and date of birth. NITTT September 2024 result out at nittt.nta.ac.in, direct link(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The exam was held in internet-based mode using remote proctoring in 8 sessions. The test took place on September 14, 15, 28 and 29.

NITTT September 2024 result direct link

A total of 17765 candidates registered, and 16646 of them appeared in the test. The agency did not share the number of students who passed the exam, cut-off marks, etc. These are the module-wise number of candidates who participated in the NITTT September 2024 examination-

Orientation Towards Technical Education and Curriculum Aspects: 1970 registered, 1813 appeared

Professional Ethics and Sustainability: 2117 1989

Communication Skills, Modes and Knowledge Dissemination: 1981 registered, 1856 appeared

Instructional Planning and Delivery: 2382 registered, 2223 appeared

Technology Enabled Learning and Life Long Self Learning: 2218 registered, 2029 appeared

Student Assessment and Evaluation: 2343 registered, 2215 appeared

Creative Problem Solving, Innovation and Meaningful R&D: 2428 registered, 2299 appeared

Institutional Management and Administrative Procedures: 2326 registered, 2222 appeared

NTA said its responsibilities are limited to conducting the exam, processing and declaring the result. The module competition certificate will be issued by the NITTT in due course.

About NITTT

National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training (NITTT) is a scheme initiated by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the Ministry of Education (MoE) to provide training for teachers working in AICTE-approved technical institutions.

In the first phase of training, an inductee teacher has to undergo online training of eight modules. Stage 1 training is conducted online on the SWAYAM platform through the NITTT portal, followed by mentor-based training and one-month industrial training.

NITTTR Chennai is the coordinating Institute to implement the training programme.