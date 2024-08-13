India Post will release India Post GDS Merit List 2024 likely soon. Candidates who have applied for the recruitment process can check the merit list once released on the official website of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. India Post GDS Merit List 2024 awaited: How, where to check results

As per past trends, the merit list is expected to be out in two- three days after the correction window closes. The correction window was opened on August 6 and closed on August 8, 2024. The registration process was conducted from July 15 to August 5, 2024.

SC refuses to entertain plea against govt decision to cancel UGC-NET exam

The merit list will be prepare on the basis of marks obtained/ conversion of Grades/Points to marks in Secondary School Examination of 10th standard of recognised Boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals.

India Post GDS Merit List 2024: How to check

To check the merit list, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Click on India Post GDS Merit List 2024 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their names or roll numbers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Also Read: OTET Admit Card 2024: BSE Odisha TET hall tickets out at bseodisha.ac.in, download link here

The shortlisted candidates will be informed about the dates of physical verification etc. through SMS on their registered mobile number as well as through email on the registered email addresses. Shortlisted applicants will have to submit an undertaking in the format annexed as Annexure-IX, regarding liability in case of furnishing fake/incorrect information/details in the form.

This recruitment drive will fill 44228 Gramik Dak Sevak posts in the organisation across 23 postal circles nationwide. The notable ones are 2,718 in Rajasthan, 2,558 in Bihar, 4,588 in Uttar Pradesh, 1,338 in Chhattisgarh, and 4,011 in Madhya Pradesh. For more related details candidates can check the official website of India Post.