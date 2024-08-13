India Post GDS Merit List 2024 awaited: How, where to check results
India Post GDS Merit List 2024 is awaited. Candidates can check the website and steps to check results.
India Post will release India Post GDS Merit List 2024 likely soon. Candidates who have applied for the recruitment process can check the merit list once released on the official website of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.
As per past trends, the merit list is expected to be out in two- three days after the correction window closes. The correction window was opened on August 6 and closed on August 8, 2024. The registration process was conducted from July 15 to August 5, 2024.
The merit list will be prepare on the basis of marks obtained/ conversion of Grades/Points to marks in Secondary School Examination of 10th standard of recognised Boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals.
India Post GDS Merit List 2024: How to check
To check the merit list, candidates can follow the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.
- Click on India Post GDS Merit List 2024 link available on the home page.
- A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their names or roll numbers.
- Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The shortlisted candidates will be informed about the dates of physical verification etc. through SMS on their registered mobile number as well as through email on the registered email addresses. Shortlisted applicants will have to submit an undertaking in the format annexed as Annexure-IX, regarding liability in case of furnishing fake/incorrect information/details in the form.
This recruitment drive will fill 44228 Gramik Dak Sevak posts in the organisation across 23 postal circles nationwide. The notable ones are 2,718 in Rajasthan, 2,558 in Bihar, 4,588 in Uttar Pradesh, 1,338 in Chhattisgarh, and 4,011 in Madhya Pradesh. For more related details candidates can check the official website of India Post.
