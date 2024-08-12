OTET Admit Card 2024: BSE Odisha TET hall tickets out at bseodisha.ac.in, download link here

Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has already released OTET Admit Card 2024 today, August 12, 2024. Candidates who will appear for Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test can download the hall tickets from the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in. OTET Admit Card 2024: BSE Odisha TET hall tickets out, download link here

The OTET examination will be conducted on August 12, 2024. Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be held on August 9, which was postponed due to some unavoidable circumstances.

The examination will comprise of two papers- Paper I will comprise of Child development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II and Mathematics questions and Paper II will comprise of Child Development and Pedagogy, Language 1. Both the papers will have 150 questions and shall be of multiple choice type with four choices.

OTET Admit Card 2024: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in.

Click on OTET 2024 Admit Card link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSE Odisha.