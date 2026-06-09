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India Post GDS Merit List 2026: 4th list released at indiapost.gov.in, direct link to check here

India Post GDS Merit List 2026 has been released. The direct link to check the fourth list is given here. 

Updated on: Jun 09, 2026 12:49 pm IST
Edited by Papri Chanda
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India Post has released the India Post GDS Merit List 2026. Candidates who have registered themselves for Gramin Dak Sevak posts can check the merit list through the official website of India Post at indiapost.gov.in.

India Post GDS Merit List 2026: 4th list released at indiapost.gov.in, direct link to check here(HT Photo)

All the candidates who have applied for the posts can check the merit list by following the steps given below.

Direct link to check India Post GDS Merit List 2026

India Post GDS Merit List 2026: How to check 4th list

1. Visit the official website of India Post GDS at indiapost.gov.in.

2. Click on India Post GDS 3rd Merit List 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the circle.

4. Again a new page will open where candidates can check the merit list.=

5. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

 
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Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
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