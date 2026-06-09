India Post has released the India Post GDS Merit List 2026. Candidates who have registered themselves for Gramin Dak Sevak posts can check the merit list through the official website of India Post at indiapost.gov.in.

India Post GDS Merit List 2026: 4th list released at indiapost.gov.in, direct link to check here(HT Photo)

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All the candidates who have applied for the posts can check the merit list by following the steps given below.

Direct link to check India Post GDS Merit List 2026

India Post GDS Merit List 2026: How to check 4th list

1. Visit the official website of India Post GDS at indiapost.gov.in.

2. Click on India Post GDS 3rd Merit List 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the circle.

4. Again a new page will open where candidates can check the merit list.=

5. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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{{^usCountry}} The applicants will be shortlisted for engagement on the basis of a system-generated merit list. The Merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained/ conversion of Grades/Points to marks in Secondary School Examination of 10th standard of recognised Boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The applicants will be shortlisted for engagement on the basis of a system-generated merit list. The Merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained/ conversion of Grades/Points to marks in Secondary School Examination of 10th standard of recognised Boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The final selection of the shortlisted applicants will be subject to physical verification of the original documents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The final selection of the shortlisted applicants will be subject to physical verification of the original documents. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This recruitment drive will fill 28636 posts in the organization. For more related details candidates can check the official website of India Post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This recruitment drive will fill 28636 posts in the organization. For more related details candidates can check the official website of India Post. {{/usCountry}}

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