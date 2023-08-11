JAC Jharkhand Madrasa 2022, 2023 and Madhyama 2023 results out at jacresults.com, here's direct link
Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) announces Madrasa 2022, 2023 and Madhyama (Sanskrit)2023 results. Check results at jacresults.com.
The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) announced the Madrasa 2022 and 2023 results and Madhyama (Sanskrit) 2023 examination results today, August 11. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website at jacresults.com. Candidates can check their Madrasa and Maadhyama results using their roll code and roll number.
Results of Madrasa Examination - 2023
Results of Madrasa Examination - 2022
Results of Madhyama (Sanskrit) Examination - 2023
JAC Madrasa and Madhyama results : How to check
Visit the official website at www.jacresults.com
On the homepage, click on the Madrasa examination result or Madhyama (Sanskrit) Examination result
A new page will be displayed on the screen
Key in your roll code and roll number
Your results will be displayed on the screen
Download and take the print for future reference.
