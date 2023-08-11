Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JAC Jharkhand Madrasa 2022, 2023 and Madhyama 2023 results out at jacresults.com, here's direct link

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 11, 2023 07:56 PM IST

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) announces Madrasa 2022, 2023 and Madhyama (Sanskrit)2023 results. Check results at jacresults.com.

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) announced the Madrasa 2022 and 2023 results and Madhyama (Sanskrit) 2023 examination results today, August 11. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website at jacresults.com. Candidates can check their Madrasa and Maadhyama results using their roll code and roll number.

Results of Madrasa Examination - 2023

Results of Madrasa Examination - 2022

Results of Madhyama (Sanskrit) Examination - 2023

JAC Madrasa and Madhyama results : How to check

Visit the official website at www.jacresults.com

On the homepage, click on the Madrasa examination result or Madhyama (Sanskrit) Examination result

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your roll code and roll number

Your results will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print for future reference.

