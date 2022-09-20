JAC Madrasa and Madhyama exam result out at jacresults.com, get link
Published on Sep 20, 2022 03:36 PM IST
JAC has announced the Madrasa examination result for year 2022 and 2021 and Madhyama (Sanskrit) Examination - 2022.
Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the Madrasa examination result for year 2022 and 2021 and Madhyama (Sanskrit) Examination - 2022 on September 20. Candidates who took the examination can check the result on the official website of f JAC at jacresults.com. Candidates can check their result using their Roll Code and Roll Number.
Madrasa examination result 2022
Madrasa examination result 2021
Madhyama Sanskrit examination result
JAC Class 10th result 2022: How to check JAC Class 10th result
Visit the official website at jacresults.com
On the home page, click on the result link
Key in your credentials and login
Click on the submit
Your result will be displayed on the screen
Check and take print out for future use.