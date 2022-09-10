Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / JEE Advanced 2022 result to be declared tomorrow: Know how to check

JEE Advanced 2022 result to be declared tomorrow: Know how to check

exam results
Published on Sep 10, 2022 12:27 PM IST

IIT Bombay will announce the result for the JEE Advanced 2022 on Sunday, September 11

JEE Advanced 2022 result to be declared tomorrow: Know how to check
ByHT Education Desk

Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Bombay will announce the result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced 2022) on Sunday, September 11 at 10 am. Candidates who took the JEE Advanced 2022 examination can check the result from the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2022 Process will be held on Monday, September 12, 2022. As per the official website both answer key and results will be released at 10 am on Sunday, September 11.

JEE Advanced 2022 result: How to check

Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the result link

Key in your log in credentials

Submit and check JEE Advanced 2022 result

Download JEE Advanced 2022 scorecard

Take a print out for further reference

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jee mains jee advanced
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP