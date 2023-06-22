Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Guwahati will release JEE Advanced AAT 2023 result on June 24, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2023 can check their results through the official site of IIT JEE at jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced AAT 2023 result releasing on June 24 at jeeadv.ac.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The AAT examination was conducted on June 21, 2023 across the country at various exam centres. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

JEE Advanced AAT 2023 result: How to check

Visit the official site of IIT JEE at jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on JEE Advanced AAT 2023 result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The JEE advanced AAT registration was started on June 18 and ended on June 19, 2023.

Candidates securing marks above the cut-off will be declared PASS in the test. There is no separate ranking in the AAT. Allotment of seats will be solely based on the category-wise All India Rank in the JEE (Advanced) 2023 and B. Arch. program will be offered only to those candidates declared PASS in the AAT.

