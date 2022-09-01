JEE Main 2022 paper 2 result released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, direct link here
Published on Sep 01, 2022 05:59 PM IST
JEE Main 2022 paper 2 2 (B.Arch.) and (B.Planning) result released at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the JEE Main result 2022 for paper 2 on September 1. candidates who took the JEE Main Paper 2 (B.Arch.) and (B.Planning) can check their result on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Candidates can check their JEE Main Paper 2 result through their application number and date of birth.
The JEE Main Paper 2 (B.Arch.) and (B.Planning) was conducted on July 30.
Here's the direct link to check the JEE Main Paper 2 result.
JEE Main 2022 paper 2 result: How to check
Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ Download Score Card of JEE (Main) Paper 2”
Key in your log in details
Check your result
Download and take print out for future reference.