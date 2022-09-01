Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / JEE Main 2022 paper 2 result released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, direct link here

JEE Main 2022 paper 2 result released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, direct link here

exam results
Published on Sep 01, 2022 05:59 PM IST

JEE Main 2022 paper 2 2 (B.Arch.) and (B.Planning) result released at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2022 paper 2 result released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, direct link here
ByHT Education Desk

National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the JEE Main result 2022 for paper 2 on September 1. candidates who took the JEE Main Paper 2 (B.Arch.) and (B.Planning) can check their result on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can check their JEE Main Paper 2 result through their application number and date of birth.

The JEE Main Paper 2 (B.Arch.) and (B.Planning) was conducted on July 30.

Here's the direct link to check the JEE Main Paper 2 result.

JEE Main 2022 paper 2 result: How to check

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ Download Score Card of JEE (Main) Paper 2”

Key in your log in details

Check your result

Download and take print out for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jee. result
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP