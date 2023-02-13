Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / JEE Main 2023 session 1 paper 2 (BArch, BPlanning) result awaited

JEE Main 2023 session 1 paper 2 (BArch, BPlanning) result awaited

exam results
Published on Feb 13, 2023 03:22 PM IST

JEE Main Paper 2 Result: Once announced, candidates can check their scorecards on jeemain.nta.nic.in and/or ntaresults.nic.in.

JEE Main 2023 session 1 paper 2 (BArch, BPlanning) result awaited at jeemain.nta.nic.in
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce JEE Main 2023 paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning) exam results soon. JEE Main paper 1 or Engineering exam result was announced earlier this month.

The exam was held on January 28 in a single shift. This time, over 46,000 students took the Architecture and Planning paper of JEE Main session 1.

Once announced, candidates can check their scorecards on jeemain.nta.nic.in and/or ntaresults.nic.in.

Ahead of results, the agency is expected to publish the answer key of the exam.

JEE Main 2023 paper 2 result: How to check

  1. Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  2. Open the paper 2 result link on the home page.
  3. Enter the asked login details (application number and password) and submit.
  4. Download your NTA scorecard and save it for future uses.

The next session of JEE Main for both Engineering and Architecture & Planning aspirants is scheduled for April. Registrations for JEE Main session 2 will begin soon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
jee mains
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP