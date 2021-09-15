JEE main result 2021 direct link generated

The national testing agency (NTA) has generated the JEE main result link. The result and score cards are available for students.

JEE main result link as it appears on NTA portal

Close to 9.4 lakh candidates have been waiting for the JEE main result.

The anxiety of students increased last week as JEE advanced registration was scheduled to start on Sept 111.

Since JEE main is the screening test for the JEE advanced, the IIT entrance test, it was inevitable that the NTA would declare the result before the commencement of the registration of JEE advanced.

In the late hours of September 11, an official communique on the website said that the JEE advanced registration has been pushed to a later date, September 13, due to delay in JEE main result.

On September 13, the JEE advanced registration dates were pushed further and this time no date was announced.

On September 14, after evening, PIB and other public broadcasters said the result would be released the same day and quoted the Education Ministry in their statement.

However, results were declared very late last night.

