JEE Main results 2022: Meet 2 UP boys who are among 24 national toppers

JEE Main results 2022: Two students from Uttar Pradesh—Saumitra Garg of Meerut and Kanishk Sharma of Orai—have jointly topped the state and are among the total 24 candidates who have scored 100 percentile in JEE Main July 2022 session examination in BE/B Tech across the country. National Testing Agency (NTA) declared 2022 JEE main session 2 (July 2022) results on Monday.

Kanishk, 18, had appeared both in June and July exam. "Since I scored only 99.94 percentile in June, I decided to write another JEE main exam in July and scored 100 percentile with 96 in maths and 95 each in physics and chemistry," he said.

As per Kanishk, he studied NCERT books for chemistry while for physics and mathematics he prepared from coaching study material. The Orai boy took admission in a coaching institute at Kota in Rajasthan but attended online classes due to the pandemic.

He is now getting ready for JEE advanced which is held for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Kanishk also fared well in Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana and will get ₹80,000 annual scholarship when for pursuing B Tech or higher studies.

He went to Vinayak Academy International School, Orai, and passed CBSE Class 12 with 99.2% marks. Kanishk remained focused on the competition and in the process prepared for board exams too. Playing cricket and listening to music are his hobbies.

His father Rajesh Sharma is a teacher while mother Meenakshi Sharma is a homemaker. His elder sister is doing B Tech. Kanishk is a scholar of national talent search exam conducted by NCERT.

On the other hand, Meerut boy Saumitra Garg, 19, only appeared in June exam and topped the state in JEE Main-2022.

A student of Delhi Public School, Meerut, Saumitra has put all family celebrations on hold for the time being. “This was just the first hurdle. Result of the JEE advanced to be held in August will be the key as on the basis of that performance, I will get admission to IIT,” he said.

“If a student is willing to study round the year, they can easily strike the right balance between board and competitive exams. While I was preparing for JEE Main, it also helped me in preparing for my board exams,” he added.

While Covid-19 affected the lives of many people, Saumitra said he considered himself lucky as it did not impact him. “I was able to attend my school and coaching classes online. The pandemic did not hinder my preparation,” he said.

Saumitra loves to read novels and scored 464th rank in Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana. His father Sudhir Kumar Garg is a businessman and mother Rekha Garg a housewife. Saumitra attended FIIT-JEE (Meerut) classes.

Of the total 24 candidates who scores 100 percentile, five each are from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, four from Rajasthan, two from Uttar Pradesh and one each from Maharashtra, Haryana, Assam, Bihar, Karnataka, Punjab, Kerala and Jharkhand.

