JKBOSE 12th result 2020 for Jammu division declared, here's direct link

JKBOSE 12th Result 2020: Students who have appeared in the Higher Secondary Part Two Annual 2020 (Regular) Jammu (Winter Zone) examination can check their results online at jkbose.ac.in.
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:15 AM IST
JKBOSE 12th Result 2020: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has declared the results for the Class 12 examination Jammu (Winter Zone) on its official website.

Direct link to check JKBOSE 12th Result for Jammu division

How to check JKBOSE 12th Result for Jammu division:

Visit the official website at jkbose.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads,‘Result of Higher Secondary Part Two Annual 2020 (Regular) Jammu (Winter Zone)’

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The JKBOSE 12th result for the Jammu division will appear on the display screen

Download the results and take its printout for future use.

