JKBOSE Class 12 Part II Result 2023 for private candidates out at jkbose.nic.in, direct link here

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has declared JKBOSE Class 12 Part II Result 2023 for private candidates. Candidates who have appeared for Higher Secondary Part II (Class 12th) - Session Bi-Annual 2023 can check the results through the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in.

JKBOSE Class 12 Part II Result 2023 for private candidates out, direct link here

To check the results, candidates will need the roll number and registration number. All those private candidates who want to check their results can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to check JKBOSE Class 12 Part II Result 2023

JKBOSE Class 12 Part II Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in.

Click on JKBOSE Class 12 Part II Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of JKBOSE.

