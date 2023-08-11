Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JNU Recruitment Exam Result 2023 declared at recruitment.nta.nic.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 11, 2023 02:14 PM IST

JNU Recruitment Exam Result 2023 has been declared. Candidates can check the result through the direct link given below.

National Testing Agency, NTA has declared JNU Recruitment Exam Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for written examination for various non teaching posts can check the results through the official site of NTA Recruitment at recruitment.nta.nic.in.

JNU Recruitment Exam Result 2023 declared at recruitment.nta.nic.in, link here

The written examination was conducted on April 26, May 4 and 29, June 2, 2023 at various exam centres. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to check JNU Recruitment Exam Result 2023

JNU Recruitment Exam Result 2023: How to check

  • Visit the official site of NTA Recruitment at recruitment.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on JNU Recruitment Exam Result 2023 link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where the posts have been given in a table.
  • Click on the link available on the posts to check the results.
  • Once the PDF file is available, check the results.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 388 posts in the organization. Candidates who will qualify the written test will be eligible to appear for the interview round. Mere appearing in the recruitment test and qualifying the test is not the criteria for interview. It will be subject to fulfillment of all eligibility criteria and verification of documents.

