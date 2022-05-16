JNVST Result 2022: How to check Navodaya Class 6 result on navodaya.gov.in

Navodaya Class 6 Admission 2022: Result of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2022 for admission to Class 6 at JNVs is expected soon. The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti will announce JNVST result on navodaya.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Date and time for the results are not officially confirmed yet.

Navodaya Class 6 admission test 2022 was conducted on April 30, 2022 from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm.

When announced, students and their parents can check JNVST 2022 result by following the steps given below:

How to check JNVST result 2022

Go to navodaya.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the result link.

Enter your login credentials and submit.

Download your result.

The entrance test question paper had three sections with only objective type questions.

The question paper had 40 questions on mental ability, 20 on Arithmetic section and 20 questions on Language.

The mental ability test had a duration of 60 minutes and was for 50 marks. The arithmetic and language test were of 30 minutes duration each and carried 30 marks each.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}