JoSAA 2022 Round 6 Seat Allotment Result out at josaa.nic.in, get link
Published on Oct 17, 2022 10:34 AM IST
JoSAA 2022 has announced the round 6 seat allocation result at josaa.nic.in.
Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2022 has announced the round 6 seat allocation result. Candidates can check the round 6 seat allocation result on the official website at josaa.nic.in. Candidates can check their result using application number and password.
The shortlisted candidates in JoSAA round 6 have to report online pay fee and upload required documents.
Direct link to check JoSAA round 6 seat allotment
JoSAA Round 6 Seat Allotment: Know how to check
Visit the JoSAA official website at josaa.nic.in
On the Home Page, click on the "View Seat Allotment Result Round 6"
Key in your application number and pass word
Click your JoSAA round 6 seat allotment result
Check and take print out for future reference.
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.