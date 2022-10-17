Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JoSAA 2022 Round 6 Seat Allotment Result out at josaa.nic.in, get link

Published on Oct 17, 2022 10:34 AM IST

JoSAA 2022 has announced the round 6 seat allocation result at josaa.nic.in.

ByHT Education Desk

Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2022 has announced the round 6 seat allocation result. Candidates can check the round 6 seat allocation result on the official website at josaa.nic.in. Candidates can check their result using application number and password.

The shortlisted candidates in JoSAA round 6 have to report online pay fee and upload required documents.

Direct link to check JoSAA round 6 seat allotment

JoSAA Round 6 Seat Allotment: Know how to check

Visit the JoSAA official website at josaa.nic.in

On the Home Page, click on the "View Seat Allotment Result Round 6"

Key in your application number and pass word

Click your JoSAA round 6 seat allotment result

Check and take print out for future reference.

