JoSAA Counselling 2022 round 4 seat allotment result releasing on October 8

Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will release the JoSAA counselling 2022 round 4 seat allotment result tomorrow, October 8. The JoSSA counselling round 4 seat allotment result will be available on the official website at josaa.nic.in.

Candidates who will obtain seats based on the results of the JoSAA round 4 allotment process must report online between October 8 and October 10, 2022. The round 5 of Seat allocation result will be announced on October 12. Last and the sixth round of seat allocation result will be released on October 16.

JoSAA 2022 Round 4 Allotment Result: How to check

Visit the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in

On the home page, look for the round 4 seat allocation result link

Key in your log in details

Download and take print out for future reference.