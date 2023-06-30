JoSAA Round 1 Seat Allotment result out, online reporting begins at josaa.nic.in
The online reporting for round 1 will be conducted from June 30 to July 4, 2023.
Joint Seat Allocation Authority released the JoSAA Seat Allotment result 2023 for Round 1 today. According to the schedule, the online reporting process for round 1 begins on June 30 at josaa.nic.in. The candidates can upload their documents and pay the fee till July 4. The last date to respond to a query is July 5. JoSAA Counselling Seat Allotment Result live updates.
The round 2 seat allotment results will be uploaded on July 6.
Direct link to check the round 1 result
JoSAA Seat Allotment Result 2023: How to check
Visit the official site of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.
On the homepage click on “Round 1 Seat Allocation Result for JoSAA 2023”
The round 1 seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
