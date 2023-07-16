JoSAA round 4 seat allotment result out on josaa.nic.in, direct link

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has published round 4 seat allotment results. Candidates can now check it on josaa.nic.in using their JEE Main application numbers and passwords.

JoSAA round 4 seat allotment result out on josaa.nic.in(PTI)

JoSAA round 4 seat allotment result 2023 direct link

JoSAA counselling is being held in six rounds for undergraduate admission at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIIT), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and other Engineering colleges.

As per the counselling schedule, candidates selected for admission in round 4 have to complete the online reporting process – payment of counselling fee and documents upload – by July 19.

Request for withdrawal of seat or exiting from the seat allocation process can be submitted from 10 am on July 18 till 5 pm on July 19.

Steps to check JoSAA 2023 round 4 seat allotment result

Go to the homepage page at josaa.nic.in.

Open the link to check the round 4 seat allocation result. The link is given on the candidate activity board.

Enter your JEE Main application number, password and login.

Check and download the seat allotment result.